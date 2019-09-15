Atwood & Palmer Stake in Unum Group (UNM) Has Trimmed by $4.29 Million as Market Value Declined; 21Vianet Group (VNET) Holder Dalton Investments Has Upped Its Stake by $832,419 as Valuation Declined

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 130,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 785 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26,000, down from 130,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 2.39M shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 29/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Unum Group Jr Subordinated Notes ‘BB+’; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Rev $2.9B; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Unum’s Junior Subordinated Debt Baa3(hyb); 13/03/2018 – Unum, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals; 24/05/2018 – Unum well-positioned to protect more people, expand market leadership, CEO McKenney tells shareholders; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99M, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 114,585 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $740.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 65,419 shares to 67,294 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 47,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr.

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. UNM’s profit will be $287.91M for 5.39 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold UNM shares while 126 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 192.57 million shares or 2.71% more from 187.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Dean Inv Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,272 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 148,601 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl has invested 0.02% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Nuance Investments Ltd Company has 3.53% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 2.48M shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) or 35,552 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.04% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Moreover, Bluefin Trading has 0.5% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Moreover, Johnson Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 210,735 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Grace And White Incorporated stated it has 585,690 shares. 62,294 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Gsa Cap Partners Llp owns 27,982 shares.

