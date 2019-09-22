Atvi (ATVI) Position Has Upped by Horan Capital Management; Maltese Capital Management Holding In Peoples Bancorp N C (PEBK) Was Has Upped

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Atvi (ATVI) by 410.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 128,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 160,402 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57M, up from 31,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Atvi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 7.51 million shares traded or 8.31% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp N C Inc (PEBK) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 19,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.70% . The institutional investor held 79,310 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp N C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.89M market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 46,611 shares traded or 470.79% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) has declined 11.98% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBK News: 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 14/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 18/05/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP OF NORTH CAROLINA INC PEBK.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.55; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBK)

More important recent Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PEBK) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Peoples Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Nasdaq:PEBK – GlobeNewswire”, Globenewswire.com published: “Peoples Bancorp Announces Funding of Stock Repurchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Peoples Bancorp Announces Special Cash Dividend Nasdaq:PEBK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 318,223 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $24.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Bancorp Inc Mass (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 11,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,594 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold PEBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 1.92 million shares or 2.49% more from 1.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn stated it has 0% in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK). Carroll Fincl Associate holds 0% or 1,698 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 12,784 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) for 2,400 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 0.11% or 160,734 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 19,146 shares. Pinnacle Hldg stated it has 41,039 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 143 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 8,747 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co reported 668 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) for 537,141 shares. James Investment Rech owns 800 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 203,195 shares. State Street holds 0% or 69,406 shares.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $558.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wmt (NYSE:WMT) by 4,783 shares to 147,677 shares, valued at $16.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C (NYSE:C) by 10,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,959 shares, and cut its stake in Cmg (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adirondack Trust Com accumulated 1,270 shares. Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.04% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Pinebridge Invs Lp has invested 0.18% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 190 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 1.50 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Davis R M invested in 0.14% or 84,593 shares. 287 are held by Mufg Americas. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has invested 0.15% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 161,043 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 416,385 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Company has 9,493 shares. Victory accumulated 53,055 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 1.06M shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 1.15% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.44% or 52,000 shares.