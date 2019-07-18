Attunity Ltd. (ATTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) and Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) compete with each other in the Technical & System Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Attunity Ltd. 23 0.00 N/A 0.26 88.83 Varonis Systems Inc. 61 7.51 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Attunity Ltd. and Varonis Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) and Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Attunity Ltd. 0.00% 9.1% 6.1% Varonis Systems Inc. 0.00% -32.2% -13.5%

Risk & Volatility

Attunity Ltd.’s 1.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 89.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Varonis Systems Inc. has beta of 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Attunity Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Varonis Systems Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Attunity Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Varonis Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Attunity Ltd. and Varonis Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Attunity Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Varonis Systems Inc. 0 4 2 2.33

The consensus target price of Attunity Ltd. is $31, with potential upside of 32.37%. Varonis Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $77.5 consensus target price and a 14.39% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Attunity Ltd. is looking more favorable than Varonis Systems Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.4% of Attunity Ltd. shares and 87.7% of Varonis Systems Inc. shares. Attunity Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 24.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Varonis Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Attunity Ltd. 0.04% 0.43% 2.54% 44.75% 138.31% 19.16% Varonis Systems Inc. 0.61% 13.69% 30.54% 18.39% -0.22% 34.86%

For the past year Attunity Ltd. has weaker performance than Varonis Systems Inc.

Summary

Attunity Ltd. beats Varonis Systems Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells big data management software solutions worldwide. The company offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for big data environments. It also provides Attunity Managed File Transfer, a file transfer management solution to secure and automate business-to-business information exchanges over standard Internet connections; Attunity RepliWeb for EFR, a file system and storage replication solution for wide area network infrastructures, as well as an ARA and Web deployment solution for Windows, UNIX, Linux, and Web infrastructures; and Attunity CloudBeam, a fully-managed data transfer software as a service-based platform to move data to, from, and between on-premises and cloud environments. In addition, it offers Attunity Compose, a data warehouse automation software to design, generate, and populate enterprise data warehouses and data marts; change data capture and data connectivity software solutions; and support, training, and professional services. The company sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers partners to financial services, healthcare, insurance, energy, telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, pharmaceuticals, and supply chain industries, as well as to government and public institutions. Attunity Ltd. has strategic relationships with Amazon Web Service; Google Inc.; Hortonworks, Inc.; HP Inc.; IBM; Microsoft; Oracle; SAP; and Teradata. The company was formerly known as ISG International Software Group Ltd. and changed its name to Attunity Ltd. in October 2000. Attunity Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software platform, allows organizations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate volumes of unstructured data. It specializes in file and email systems that store spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio and video files, emails, and text. This data contains an enterprise's financial information, product plans, strategic initiatives, intellectual property, and confidential employee, customer, or patient records. The company serves IT and business personnel who deploy its software for various uses, including data security, governance and compliance, user behavior analytics, archiving, search, and file synchronization and sharing. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.