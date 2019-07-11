Attunity LTD (ATTU) Stock Value Rose While G2 Investment Partners Management Decreased Its Holding by $7.80 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Burt Wealth Advisors Lowered Holding as Share Price Rose

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 339,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 688,482 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 138.31% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $7.39 during the last trading session, reaching $2010.02. About 3.01M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News; 29/03/2018 – Trump is going after Amazon for the wrong issue: It’s China, not taxes; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon is squeezing suppliers to curb losses in price wars- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Experts issue warning over Amazon Echo for Kids; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another stab at luring new customers to Whole Foods by making its prices more affordable. Soon Amazon Prime customers will get a 10% discount on sale items at Whole Foods; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Elastic Container Service; 14/05/2018 – Uber hires an Amazon executive to head up its UK unit as fight to keep London license continues; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 136,833 shares to 141,833 shares, valued at $15.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everi Hldgs Inc by 121,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Ltd Llc invested in 0.11% or 85,107 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp has 0.29% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). 1,969 are owned by Group Inc One Trading L P. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 22,143 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 46,706 were reported by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 25,504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 220 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 110,433 shares. New York-based Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Gabelli Funds Ltd has invested 0.04% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Boothbay Fund Management Lc accumulated 24,186 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt reported 64,298 shares. Alpine Mngmt Limited holds 0.44% or 65,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 46,738 shares stake.

More notable recent Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Harry Boxerâ€™s four stocks building momentum – MarketWatch” on August 01, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Attunity (ATTU) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat; Offers FY18 Revenue Outlook Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Attunity Ltd. – Big Data Enabler With 84% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2017. More interesting news about Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Cloud Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Tech Stocks That Braved Nasdaq’s Loss of 2018 Gains – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, NVCR, WGO – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/26/2019: TGT,AMZN,UNF,FTDR,GIS – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Pledges to Upskill 100000 US Employees for In-Demand Jobs by 2025 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Is Betting Big On Satellite Internet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 17,972 shares to 417,164 shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 46,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr.