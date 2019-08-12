Attunity LTD (ATTU) Shareholder Herald Investment Management LTD Lowered Position by $920,000 as Valuation Were Volatile; Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Shareholder Rivulet Capital Has Cut Stake

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 954,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37M, down from 994,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 77.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The hedge fund held 410,075 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.54. About 165,653 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 19/03/2018 – ‘Fragments of Truth’ Come to Light in New Faith-Based Documentary, in Cinemas Nationwide April 24 Only; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 12/03/2018 – CINEMARK’S RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – CINEMARK, CHAIRMAN FORM JV TO DEVELOP ENTERTAINMENT FACILITIES; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: CINEMARK USA $660M 7Y 1L TLB, BANK MEETING 2PM TODAY; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cinemark USA $660M Sr Sec Trm Ln B ‘BBB-‘, RR: ‘1’; 05/04/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC CNK.N : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 18/04/2018 – Cinemark to Host Investor Breakfast During CinemaCon; 26/04/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO’S UNIT ACQUIRED A 50 PCT INTEREST IN FE CONCEPTS, AN ENTERTAINMENT JOINT VENTURE WITH AWSR INVESTMENTS, LLC; 05/04/2018 – Cinemark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CNK shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Ltd accumulated 8,539 shares. 160,761 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Llc. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.03% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 19,931 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 137,913 shares. National Asset Mngmt Inc owns 10,291 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd holds 0.01% or 5,134 shares. Moreover, Moody Savings Bank Tru Division has 0.03% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 25,800 shares. Park National Corp Oh invested 0.02% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 33,496 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 249,655 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Wellington Management Gru Llp has invested 0.03% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Cubic Asset Mngmt Llc has 84,630 shares for 1% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Amazon, AVEO, Baker Hughes, Celgene, DowDuPont, Facebook, GE, Goldman Sachs, US Steel and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on February 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “National CineMedia, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Apple, Uber, F8 And Avengers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why AMC Entertainment’s A-List Service Is Succeeding – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 06, 2019.

More notable recent Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VIPS, CAR, DLPH and ATTU among notable midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Attunity: A Micro Cap Buy For Patient Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2017. More interesting news about Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 25, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Harvest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.78% or 52,000 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 22,143 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability reported 126,285 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Incorporated stated it has 38,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Water Island Cap Limited holds 1.41% or 997,724 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) or 1,300 shares. Paw Capital Corp invested in 4.64% or 200,000 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 145,868 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 17,497 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Taylor Frigon Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 99,708 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 85,107 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 32,417 shares. 2,258 were accumulated by Blackrock. The New York-based Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU).