Attunity LTD (ATTU) Shareholder Herald Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake; As 58 Com (WUBA) Stock Declined, Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.32 Million

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 173.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.26% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 881,957 shares traded or 0.67% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 954,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37 million, down from 994,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c

More recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fang Holdings: Set To Skyrocket On Rebound From Recent Market Overreactions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 25, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Attunity Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Enhance Your Gains With These 5 Best Profitable Stocks – Nasdaq” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Attunity Ltd. (ATTU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ATTU Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “LogRhythm Appoints Mark Logan as Chief Executive Officer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd invested 0.01% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Herald Management has 5.69% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Water Island Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 997,724 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.04% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Tokio Marine Asset Company Limited has 64,298 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 46,706 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 20,942 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) or 493,265 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Management Ltd has 99,708 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Moreover, Dorsey Wright & Assoc has 0% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 524 shares. Paw Cap Corporation accumulated 200,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 110,433 shares or 0% of the stock.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.