Attunity LTD (ATTU) Shareholder Herald Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Position as Market Valuation Were Volatile; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Value Rose, Icon Advisers Has Lowered Its Holding

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 42.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 4,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 5,961 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 10,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.12 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 954,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37 million, down from 994,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt holds 0.85% or 11,591 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 64 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Co Inc Ma reported 1.69% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pioneer National Bank N A Or invested in 1.46% or 13,588 shares. Torray Ltd Company invested 1.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Murphy Capital Mngmt stated it has 7,374 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 1.44M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Cornerstone owns 49,900 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Valley National Advisers Incorporated holds 11,624 shares. D E Shaw And Com Incorporated holds 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 5,515 shares. Drexel Morgan reported 2,268 shares. Sprucegrove Mgmt Limited stated it has 29,750 shares. Pnc Services Group Inc accumulated 0.08% or 324,246 shares. Ssi Inv Mgmt accumulated 843 shares. Amica Mutual Company reported 4,623 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,900 shares to 104,989 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 22,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.