Attunity LTD (ATTU) Shareholder Herald Investment Management LTD Cut Its Holding by $920,000; As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Stillwater Capital Advisors Cut Stake

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 143,809 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, down from 147,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 1.95 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 954,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37 million, down from 994,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 413,957 shares. Dakota Wealth Management reported 52,162 shares stake. Willow Creek Wealth invested in 4,264 shares. Of Vermont holds 0.49% or 36,757 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 382,032 shares. Hightower Advisors stated it has 372,861 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Com has 1.55% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Blue Fincl Cap Inc reported 2.71% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security invested in 16,175 shares. Wisconsin-based Artisan Partners LP has invested 1.68% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wedgewood Prtn Inc holds 693,978 shares or 7.91% of its portfolio. Moreover, Huntington Savings Bank has 1.14% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Temasek (Private) Limited, a Singapore-based fund reported 4.30M shares. The Ohio-based Sequoia Financial has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Waters Parkerson & Llc owns 356,779 shares or 4.68% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.15 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 174,075 shares to 356,482 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

