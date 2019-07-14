Attunity LTD (ATTU) Share Price Rose While Herald Investment Management LTD Decreased Position; Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Stake Has Raised by Baxter Bros Inc

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 954,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37M, down from 994,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 138.31% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 184,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 371,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53 million, up from 187,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 12.79M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N EXPECTS $4 BILLION IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019 – INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Adient at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – STEVE ELLIS, HEAD OF INNOVATION GROUP, WILL RETIRE; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – IN SEPTEMBER, LISA FRAZIER WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 Billion Pact Gives U.S. Power to Fire Managers; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Takes $1 Billion Hit to Exit Profitable Bet on Rates; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk Management Changes Follow Recent Fed Enforcement Action; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Herald Invest Limited owns 954,200 shares. California-based Dorsey Wright And Assoc has invested 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). S Squared Limited Liability Com stated it has 290,164 shares. Paw Cap accumulated 200,000 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 0% or 38,300 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 17,497 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 46,706 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 161,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alpine reported 1.03M shares stake. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 98,844 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 22,143 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 150,219 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn has 0.24% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

