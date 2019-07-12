Attunity LTD (ATTU) Holder Whetstone Capital Advisors Upped Its Stake; As National Retail Properties (NNN) Market Valuation Rose, Montag A & Associates Decreased by $306,240 Its Holding

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 45,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 694,734 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, up from 649,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 138.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 5,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,175 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 31,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in National Retail Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 654,190 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration holds 0.02% or 66,500 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited holds 1,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alpine Glob Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 65,000 shares. Herald Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 5.69% or 954,200 shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Lp holds 47,674 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited holds 64,298 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 191,900 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associates holds 524 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 46,706 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 220 shares. 997,724 were reported by Water Island Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.04% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) or 5,500 shares. State Street reported 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Soros Fund Management Ltd Llc has 110,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Advisor Partners Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Fifth Third Bancshares reported 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 494,802 shares. Qs Ltd Com holds 100,147 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.06% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 220,493 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gru Inc accumulated 4,457 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Blackrock owns 23.31M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Company accumulated 5,404 shares or 0% of the stock. 277,701 are owned by Sei Invests Communications. Stephens Ar reported 22,859 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 141,310 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank stated it has 50 shares.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,392 shares to 64,298 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.68 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NNN’s profit will be $110.63 million for 19.86 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.