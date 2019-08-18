Attunity LTD (ATTU) Holder Herald Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Holding by $920,000 as Stock Value Were Volatile; Beazer Homes Usa (Call) (BZH) Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Declined

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (BZH) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.12M market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 477,985 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 954,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37M, down from 994,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 170,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset invested in 0% or 9,986 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd holds 97,039 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communications Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 830 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com owns 16,100 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 546,537 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 12,765 shares. Northern Tru owns 789,676 shares. Essex Investment Company Limited Liability accumulated 251,028 shares. Tcw Gp holds 0.01% or 50,517 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 55,000 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Us Commercial Bank De has 532 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 71,788 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 3.78 million shares to 4.10 million shares, valued at $125.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 508,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 161,200 shares. Lazard Asset Lc reported 150,219 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associates invested in 0% or 524 shares. Grp One Trading LP stated it has 1,969 shares. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 1,300 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Credit Suisse Ag owns 110,433 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Harvest Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.78% or 52,000 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) accumulated 75,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset owns 64,298 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0.02% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.05% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU).