Attunity LTD (ATTU) Holder Herald Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding as Shares Were Volatile; Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Lifted Position by $385,000 as Stock Price Declined

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 954,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37M, down from 994,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 1,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 11,415 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 10,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $292.87. About 684,627 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 19,613 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp has 191,900 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 24,186 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 17,497 shares or 0% of the stock. Disciplined Growth Mn invested 0.24% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Millennium Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 126,285 shares. Bluemountain Management Lc has 32,417 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 493,265 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 22,143 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 38,300 shares. Moreover, Gabelli & Comm Investment Advisers has 0.34% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 113,000 shares. Whetstone Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 6.61% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Vident Invest Advisory invested 0.7% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Federated Invsts Pa has 0.34% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 439,287 shares. First Tru Advisors LP invested in 475,706 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.14% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 2,000 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 1,582 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 68,450 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 2,186 shares. Df Dent & Inc has invested 2.59% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.14% or 28,598 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 112,847 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa accumulated 5,369 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L P, New York-based fund reported 11,663 shares.