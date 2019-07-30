Attunity LTD (ATTU) Holder G2 Investment Partners Management Lowered Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Royal Gold (RGLD) Share Value Declined, Holder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Decreased Stake

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 339,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 688,482 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 138.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $119.19. About 322,168 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 11.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $31.45M for 62.08 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Westwater Appoints Karli Anderson to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on September 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “Royal Gold Keeps Finding Ways to Grow – The Motley Fool” on April 14, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Royal Gold (RGLD) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Gold inks silver stream deal with Botswana copper project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Inv Mgmt Limited owns 2,869 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 57,836 shares. Twin Tree Management LP owns 28,136 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 25,243 shares. Etrade Mngmt holds 5,872 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). 82 are owned by Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0.01% stake. Whittier Co owns 215 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 18,143 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.07% or 42,296 shares in its portfolio. Century Cos Inc has invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). 29,757 were accumulated by Beacon Financial Group Inc. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc reported 556,200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation invested 0.29% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Voloridge Ltd Liability Com stated it has 22,143 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt invested in 24,186 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Herald Inv Management Limited has 954,200 shares for 5.69% of their portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Assocs reported 524 shares. Citigroup holds 241,365 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) has 160 shares. Gabelli And Inv Advisers holds 0.34% or 113,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 25,504 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 44,700 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Lp has 0.03% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Bluemountain Limited Company reported 32,417 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 85,107 shares.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 30,500 shares to 64,404 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 86,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM).

