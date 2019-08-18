Attis Industries, Inc. (ATIS) Reaches $1.12 52-Week Low; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Shorts Decreased By 3.28%

The stock of Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATIS) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.02 target or 9.00% below today’s $1.12 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $4.83M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $1.02 price target is reached, the company will be worth $434,790 less. The stock increased 4.67% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 127,598 shares traded. Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATIS) has declined 53.64% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.64% the S&P500.

Attis Industries, Inc., a technology company, focuses on biomass innovation and healthcare technologies. The company has market cap of $4.83 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Technologies and Innovation. It currently has negative earnings. The Technology division focuses on providing patient care services; diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for patients and healthcare providers; and services and products in various areas, including hospital consulting services for laboratory and emergency department, polymerase chain reaction molecular testing, pharmacogenetics testing, and medication therapy management.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corporation has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ghost Tree Ltd invested in 150,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has 12,304 shares. Moreover, Hightower Limited Liability has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 6,344 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 185 shares. The Connecticut-based Ellington Grp Lc has invested 0.08% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Axa has 0.06% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 163,629 shares. Pictet Asset Management, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 629,370 shares. Tower Cap Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 152 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 92,891 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 38,071 shares. Farallon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.38% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Wexford Capital L P has invested 0.04% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Hudson Bay Capital Management L P holds 0.06% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 50,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).