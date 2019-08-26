Attis Industries, Inc. (ATIS) Reaches $0.89 52-Week Low; Keurig DR Pepper (KDP) Sellers Increased By 14.33% Their Shorts

The stock of Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATIS) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.81 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.89 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.84 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $0.81 price target is reached, the company will be worth $345,870 less. The stock decreased 14.32% or $0.1489 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8911. About 114,180 shares traded. Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATIS) has declined 53.64% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.64% the S&P500.

Keurig DR Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) had an increase of 14.33% in short interest. KDP’s SI was 22.65 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.33% from 19.81M shares previously. With 2.61 million avg volume, 9 days are for Keurig DR Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)’s short sellers to cover KDP’s short positions. The SI to Keurig DR Pepper Inc’s float is 11.24%. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.68. About 733,980 shares traded. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) has risen 17.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $37.54 billion. The firm sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It has a 39.53 P/E ratio. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to clients through its Websites.

Among 3 analysts covering Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Keurig Dr Pepper has $3400 highest and $2700 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is 17.43% above currents $26.68 stock price. Keurig Dr Pepper had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 10. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, August 9.

Attis Industries, Inc., a technology company, focuses on biomass innovation and healthcare technologies. The company has market cap of $3.84 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Technologies and Innovation. It currently has negative earnings. The Technology division focuses on providing patient care services; diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for patients and healthcare providers; and services and products in various areas, including hospital consulting services for laboratory and emergency department, polymerase chain reaction molecular testing, pharmacogenetics testing, and medication therapy management.