AT&T Inc. (T) Reaches $34.78 52-Week High; TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering TEGNA Inc (NYSE:TGNA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TEGNA Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Evercore upgraded the shares of TGNA in report on Monday, March 25 to “Buy” rating. Barrington maintained TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Noble Financial maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14.5 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Noble Financial given on Wednesday, March 20. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Barrington maintained TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) rating on Friday, March 8. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $17 target. See TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) latest ratings:

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Noble Financial Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Noble Financial Rating: Buy New Target: $14.5 Maintain

The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) hit a new 52-week high and has $37.21 target or 7.00% above today’s $34.78 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $254.14B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $37.21 price target is reached, the company will be worth $17.79 billion more. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 10.43M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Dealbook: AT&T’s C.E.O. Regretted Paying Michael Cohen: DealBook Briefing; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PREPARING FOR APRIL 30 FINAL ARGUMENTS IN TWX LAWSUIT; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s ”Alone In The Game”

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and digital entertainment services. The company has market cap of $254.14 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. It has a 14.67 P/E ratio. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless, fixed strategic, legacy voice and data, wireless equipment, and other services to business, governmental, and wholesale customers, as well as individual subscribers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold AT&T Inc. shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Global Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 7,059 shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.89% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Northstar Group Inc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Van Strum And Towne has 0.26% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 11,314 shares. Compton Cap Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 99,909 shares. Sandhill Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,672 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Lc holds 1.64% or 85,315 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd owns 22.93 million shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Moody Natl Bank Trust Division has invested 0.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Roanoke Asset Mngmt reported 52,022 shares. 28,062 were accumulated by Norris Perne French Llp Mi. 5.95M are held by United Services Automobile Association. Stonebridge Ltd Liability Co invested 0.69% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 140,930 shares. Baystate Wealth holds 0.03% or 6,997 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.25 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 14. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 25.

The stock increased 2.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 240,092 shares traded. TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has risen 37.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TGNA News: 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q Net $55.2M; 15/05/2018 – TEGNA Foundation Announces First Round of 2018 Media Grants; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 06/04/2018 – Hearst Autos finds Cars.com appealing but size is an impediment –; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ TEGNA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGNA); 17/04/2018 – TEGNA Stations WXIA, KHOU and WUSA Win Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Gracie Awards; 25/04/2018 – TEGNA Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company has market cap of $3.09 billion. The firm operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It has a 7.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT.