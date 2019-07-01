AT&T Inc. (T) and ATN International Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Contrasting side by side

Both AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) and ATN International Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) are Telecom Services – Domestic companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T Inc. 31 1.37 N/A 2.58 12.14 ATN International Inc. 64 2.07 N/A 1.48 42.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AT&T Inc. and ATN International Inc. ATN International Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than AT&T Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. AT&T Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AT&T Inc. and ATN International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 3.5% ATN International Inc. 0.00% 9% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

AT&T Inc. has a beta of 0.55 and its 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ATN International Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

AT&T Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, ATN International Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. ATN International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AT&T Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AT&T Inc. and ATN International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ATN International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AT&T Inc. has a 10.68% upside potential and an average price target of $37.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.6% of AT&T Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 64.9% of ATN International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.07% are AT&T Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of ATN International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AT&T Inc. 3.14% -2.4% 4.73% 1.82% -2.92% 9.5% ATN International Inc. 2.59% 6.05% -14.55% -25.88% 20.62% -12.97%

For the past year AT&T Inc. had bullish trend while ATN International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ATN International Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors AT&T Inc.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless, fixed strategic, legacy voice and data, wireless equipment, and other services to business, governmental, and wholesale customers, as well as individual subscribers. The Entertainment Group segment provides video entertainment and audio programming channels to approximately 25.3 million subscribers; broadband and Internet services to 12.9 million residential subscribers; local and long-distance voice services to residential customers, as well as DSL Internet access services; and voice services over IP-based technology, and technical support and other customer service functions and equipment. The Consumer Mobility segment offers wireless services to consumers, and wireless wholesale and resale subscribers, such as long-distance and roaming services. This segment provides postpaid and prepaid wireless voice and data communications services; consulting, advertising, and application and co-location services; and sells a variety of handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and personal computer wireless data cards through company-owned stores, agents, or third-party retail stores, as well as accessories, such as carrying cases, hands-free devices, and other items. The International segment offers digital television services, including local and international digital-quality video entertainment and audio programming under the DIRECTV and SKY brands throughout Latin America. This segment also provides postpaid and prepaid wireless services to approximately 12.0 million subscribers under the AT&T and Unefon brands; and sells a range of handsets. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. The company operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. It offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local and long-distance telephone services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications services, as well as wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers. The company also provides wireless devices and accessories comprising smartphones, feature phones, wireless hot spots, and various wireless solutions for small businesses; and sells original equipment manufacturer and after-market accessories, such as phone protection, battery charging solutions, and Bluetooth hands-free kits. In addition, it owns and operates commercial distributed generation solar power systems; and terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems. ATN International, Inc. offers its services through direct sales force, retail stores, and independent dealers. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.