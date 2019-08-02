ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA) EPS Estimated At $0.27; Ventas (VTR) Sentiment Is 1.12

Analysts expect ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 22.73% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. T_ATA’s profit would be $24.83M giving it 19.31 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s analysts see 3.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 220,310 shares traded or 51.88% up from the average. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ventas Inc (VTR) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 255 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 228 sold and reduced their holdings in Ventas Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 299.19 million shares, down from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ventas Inc in top ten holdings increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 199 Increased: 189 New Position: 66.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. It is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It has a 27.81 P/E ratio. The company??s products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS850 clean room conveyor for applications requiring reliability, cleanliness, and non-contact queuing; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; and LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 18.27 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $25.60 billion. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It has a 49.36 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada.

The stock increased 1.54% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.71. About 815,440 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Apg Asset Management Us Inc. holds 8.2% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. for 17.54 million shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 3.45 million shares or 5.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adelante Capital Management Llc has 4.23% invested in the company for 1.35 million shares. The New Hampshire-based Loudon Investment Management Llc has invested 3.23% in the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists, a Indiana-based fund reported 64,500 shares.