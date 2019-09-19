Atro (ATRO) Shares Rose While Ack Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $10.53 Million; Dock Street Asset Management Holds Position in Healthequity (HQY)

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atro (ATRO) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 405,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 775,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.58 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atro for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.92. About 231,243 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 10.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 28/03/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Certifies and Delivers New UltraLite In-Seat Power System; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® lnstalled in the Flight Deck; 17/04/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New Wireless Charging Module; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS 1Q EPS 11C, EST. 36C; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $398.6 MILLION; 10/04/2018 – Astronics AeroSat Certifies FliteStream® SATCOM Connectivity and AeroShield™ Radome Systems; 16/05/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 08/03/2018 Astronics at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – QTRLY BOOKINGS WERE STRONG AT $196.2 MILLION

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.79. About 587,881 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2,746 activity.

More notable recent Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Astronics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ATRO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Astronics Releases an Extended Range Version webFB® Smart Aircraft Interface Device (AID) – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull Of The Day: Astronics (ATRO) – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Astronics Corporation Completes the Sale of its Semiconductor System Level Test Technology – Business Wire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.58, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold ATRO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 0.32% less from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) for 20,429 shares. D E Shaw And reported 64,158 shares stake. Bancshares Of America De reported 48,656 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has invested 0% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Citigroup reported 50,973 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 17,501 shares stake. Ameriprise holds 0% or 83,738 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Llc stated it has 6,069 shares. Blair William & Il invested 0% of its portfolio in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Essex Inv Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 15,477 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Dupont holds 0.01% or 10,857 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 262,450 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset invested in 0% or 141 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 241,809 shares.

Analysts await Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 32.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ATRO’s profit will be $11.40 million for 22.80 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Astronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.21% EPS growth.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,261 shares to 88,778 shares, valued at $14.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 5,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,476 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).