Atrion Corporation (ATRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion Corporation 833 9.45 N/A 18.44 48.34 Utah Medical Products Inc. 86 7.78 N/A 4.93 17.47

In table 1 we can see Atrion Corporation and Utah Medical Products Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Utah Medical Products Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Atrion Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Atrion Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Utah Medical Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Atrion Corporation and Utah Medical Products Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3% Utah Medical Products Inc. 0.00% 14.7% 12.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.41 shows that Atrion Corporation is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Utah Medical Products Inc.’s beta is 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atrion Corporation are 11.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Utah Medical Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is 10.5. Utah Medical Products Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Atrion Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62% of Atrion Corporation shares and 76.5% of Utah Medical Products Inc. shares. Atrion Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 0.5% are Utah Medical Products Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atrion Corporation 3.29% -0.87% 13.24% 24.99% 52.27% 20.25% Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.85% 0.16% -5.84% -1.49% -14.41% 3.7%

For the past year Atrion Corporation has stronger performance than Utah Medical Products Inc.

Summary

Atrion Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors Utah Medical Products Inc.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.