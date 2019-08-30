Atrion Corporation (ATRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

We are comparing Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion Corporation 833 9.20 N/A 18.93 40.64 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 29 5.72 N/A 0.91 36.24

In table 1 we can see Atrion Corporation and LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Atrion Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Atrion Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Atrion Corporation and LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0.00% 18% 15.4%

Risk and Volatility

Atrion Corporation is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.25 beta. LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

11.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atrion Corporation. Its rival LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 3.5 respectively. Atrion Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atrion Corporation and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65% and 80.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Atrion Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, LeMaitre Vascular Inc. has 17.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atrion Corporation 1.5% -8.39% -11.86% 0.55% 20.46% 3.83% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. -0.93% 18.05% 13.17% 39.27% -4.14% 39.97%

For the past year Atrion Corporation has weaker performance than LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Summary

Atrion Corporation beats LeMaitre Vascular Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature. In addition, the company provides radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patientÂ’s body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin; and remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg. Further, it offers valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries; vascular patches, which are used for precision endarterectomy vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through direct and indirect sales force. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.