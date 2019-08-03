Atrion Corporation (ATRI) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Comparison side by side

Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion Corporation 834 9.23 N/A 18.93 40.64 ResMed Inc. 110 7.17 N/A 3.16 40.73

In table 1 we can see Atrion Corporation and ResMed Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ResMed Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Atrion Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Atrion Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than ResMed Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3% ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

Atrion Corporation has a 0.25 beta, while its volatility is 75.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. ResMed Inc.’s 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

Atrion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, ResMed Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Atrion Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ResMed Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Atrion Corporation and ResMed Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ResMed Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $140 consensus price target and a 7.46% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65% of Atrion Corporation shares and 71.5% of ResMed Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.4% of Atrion Corporation shares. Comparatively, ResMed Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atrion Corporation 1.5% -8.39% -11.86% 0.55% 20.46% 3.83% ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02%

For the past year Atrion Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ResMed Inc.

Summary

Atrion Corporation beats ResMed Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.