Atrion Corporation (ATRI) and OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Contrasting side by side

Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) and OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion Corporation 835 9.23 N/A 18.93 40.64 OraSure Technologies Inc. 10 3.04 N/A 0.02 347.92

Table 1 demonstrates Atrion Corporation and OraSure Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. OraSure Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Atrion Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Atrion Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Atrion Corporation and OraSure Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3% OraSure Technologies Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.3%

Volatility & Risk

Atrion Corporation has a 0.25 beta, while its volatility is 75.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atrion Corporation is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival OraSure Technologies Inc. is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Atrion Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OraSure Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atrion Corporation and OraSure Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65% and 90.3%. 1.4% are Atrion Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are OraSure Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atrion Corporation 1.5% -8.39% -11.86% 0.55% 20.46% 3.83% OraSure Technologies Inc. -4.35% -11.73% -13.38% -33.84% -49.64% -28.51%

For the past year Atrion Corporation had bullish trend while OraSure Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Atrion Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors OraSure Technologies Inc.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIVÂ–1/2, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu rapid flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect, OMNIgene DISCOVER, Performagene LIVESTOCK and Oragene ANIMAL, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, PrepIT MAX, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company offers oral fluid collection devices to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome and animal genetics, and academic research markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot HIV-1 confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations, public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, retail pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and consumers. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.