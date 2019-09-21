Atrion Corporation (ATRI) and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Comparing side by side

Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion Corporation 831 9.54 N/A 18.93 40.64 Inogen Inc. 69 2.86 N/A 2.06 29.85

Demonstrates Atrion Corporation and Inogen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Inogen Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Atrion Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Atrion Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Inogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3% Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.25 shows that Atrion Corporation is 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Inogen Inc.’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

11.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atrion Corporation. Its rival Inogen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 6.7 respectively. Atrion Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Inogen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atrion Corporation and Inogen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Inogen Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Inogen Inc.’s potential upside is 85.11% and its average target price is $90.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65% of Atrion Corporation shares and 0% of Inogen Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Atrion Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Inogen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atrion Corporation 1.5% -8.39% -11.86% 0.55% 20.46% 3.83% Inogen Inc. 1.65% -7.81% -28.36% -58.95% -68.45% -50.47%

For the past year Atrion Corporation had bullish trend while Inogen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Atrion Corporation beats Inogen Inc.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.