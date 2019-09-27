Atrion Corporation (ATRI) and ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Contrasting side by side

Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) and ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion Corporation 831 9.29 N/A 18.93 40.64 ICU Medical Inc. 219 2.46 N/A 2.57 99.00

Demonstrates Atrion Corporation and ICU Medical Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. ICU Medical Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Atrion Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Atrion Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than ICU Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3% ICU Medical Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Atrion Corporation is 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.25. Competitively, ICU Medical Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atrion Corporation are 11.3 and 8.3. Competitively, ICU Medical Inc. has 3.9 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atrion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ICU Medical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65% of Atrion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 91.8% of ICU Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.4% of Atrion Corporation shares. Competitively, ICU Medical Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atrion Corporation 1.5% -8.39% -11.86% 0.55% 20.46% 3.83% ICU Medical Inc. 0.38% 1.58% 12.83% 5.89% -10.38% 10.8%

For the past year Atrion Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ICU Medical Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Atrion Corporation beats ICU Medical Inc.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors. It also provides critical care products that are used to monitor signs, as well as physiological functions of organ systems. The companyÂ’s critical care products comprises hemodynamic monitoring systems and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems, as well as sensing catheters, Lopez Valve, and cables and accessories for hemodynamic monitoring. In addition, it offers a line of oncology products, which are used to prepare and deliver hazardous medications for use in chemotherapy, such as ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices and components, and Diana hazardous drug compounding systems. The company sells its products to medical product manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.