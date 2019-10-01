Atrion Corporation (ATRI) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion Corporation 772 0.00 1.43M 18.93 40.64 Apyx Medical Corporation 7 -0.69 23.84M -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion Corporation 185,154.01% 16.9% 15.3% Apyx Medical Corporation 328,827,586.21% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Atrion Corporation’s current beta is 0.25 and it happens to be 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Apyx Medical Corporation’s 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.12 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atrion Corporation is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.3. Meanwhile, Apyx Medical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. Apyx Medical Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Atrion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Atrion Corporation and Apyx Medical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Apyx Medical Corporation’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 20.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atrion Corporation and Apyx Medical Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 65% and 52% respectively. 1.4% are Atrion Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atrion Corporation 1.5% -8.39% -11.86% 0.55% 20.46% 3.83% Apyx Medical Corporation 6.47% 4.17% 31.16% -16.3% 47.76% 11.73%

For the past year Atrion Corporation has weaker performance than Apyx Medical Corporation

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.