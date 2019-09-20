Atrion Com Stk (ATRI) Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Stock Declined While Great West Life Assurance Company Has Boosted by $15.19 Million Its Position

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 109.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 237,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 453,350 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.21 million, up from 216,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 1.06M shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Atrion Corp Com Stk (ATRI) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 423 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.86% . The hedge fund held 405 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, down from 828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atrion Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $792.99. About 16,355 shares traded. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 20.46% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M; 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI)

More notable recent Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Atrion Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Atrion Corporation (ATRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Atrion Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 15% – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Atrion Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ATRI) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “5 Health Care Stocks Gurus Are Buying – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.49, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ATRI shares while 34 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.55 million shares or 279.96% more from 1.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.04% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 737 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Llc owns 24,677 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 2,573 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 1,186 shares. Citigroup invested in 492 shares. Leavell Inv has 0.07% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 778 shares. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 1,817 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 63,909 shares. American International has 910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Ent Fincl Services has invested 0% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Vanguard Gp Incorporated has 88,358 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Ltd accumulated 999 shares. 1,080 were accumulated by Grisanti Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. 10,264 are owned by Pennsylvania Company.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $192.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 14,954 shares to 56,213 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 108,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,642 shares, and has risen its stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 23,608 shares to 41,879 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc by 17,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,381 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Lincoln Financial Group to Report Third Quarter Earnings – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “9 Things You Need to Know About Life Insurance – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Think Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Edward Walters Joins Lincoln Financial Network as Senior Vice President of Investment Products and Platforms – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.