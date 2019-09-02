Atrion (ATRI) to pay $1.55 on Sep 30, 2019; Saratoga Investment 6.25% Notes Due 2023 (SAF) Sellers Increased By 64.44% Their Shorts

Atrion Corp (NASDAQ:ATRI) is expected to pay $1.55 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:ATRI) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $1.55 dividend. Atrion Corp’s current price of $777.15 translates into 0.20% yield. Atrion Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.54% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $777.15. About 10,508 shares traded. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 20.46% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M; 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI); 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The Company’s fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. It has a 40.1 P/E ratio. The company's cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes critical drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Atrion Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 5.89% more from 1.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management L P invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 85,667 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 467 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 408 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 136,057 shares. Voya Management Limited owns 602 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability stated it has 12,227 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 2,400 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0.07% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) or 21,918 shares. Roberts Glore & Il invested in 1.92% or 3,483 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 3,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 1,511 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division owns 7 shares. Financial Corp holds 0% or 5 shares. Century Companies Incorporated reported 608 shares.