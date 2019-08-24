Atrion (ATRI) to pay $1.55 on Sep 30, 2019; Avery Dennison (AVY) Has 0.97 Sentiment

Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 191 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 196 trimmed and sold stock positions in Avery Dennison Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 70.60 million shares, up from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Avery Dennison Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 159 Increased: 125 New Position: 66.

Atrion Corp (NASDAQ:ATRI) is expected to pay $1.55 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:ATRI) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $1.55 dividend. Atrion Corp’s current price of $759.21 translates into 0.20% yield. Atrion Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.49% or $19.39 during the last trading session, reaching $759.21. About 8,904 shares traded. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 20.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI); 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.24 million for 16.98 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.32 billion. The companyÂ’s Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive labeling materials; packaging materials and solutions; roll-fed sleeves; engineered films; graphic imaging media; and reflective materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands. It has a 39.11 P/E ratio. It serves label converters, package designers, packaging engineers and manufacturers, industrial and sign manufacturers, printers, distributors, designers, advertising and government agencies, and graphics vendors.

Veritas Investment Management Llp holds 4.97% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation for 449,828 shares. Veritas Investment Management (Uk) Ltd owns 117,565 shares or 4.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shufro Rose & Co Llc has 3.57% invested in the company for 315,871 shares. The California-based Ami Asset Management Corp has invested 2.85% in the stock. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 175,260 shares.

The stock decreased 3.68% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 599,383 shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017

