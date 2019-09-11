Atrion (ATRI) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $8.21 Million; As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Valuation Rose, Bank Of New York Mellon Has Decreased Stake by $835,100

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Atrion Corp (ATRI) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 9,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.86% . The institutional investor held 84,103 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.90M, down from 93,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Atrion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $766.45. About 10,229 shares traded. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 20.46% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI); 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 5,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.37M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $7.24 during the last trading session, reaching $164.43. About 2.04M shares traded or 107.57% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: Judge: Motorola Email Not Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 63,065 shares to 431,156 shares, valued at $31.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 4,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 EPS, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $331.51M for 22.59 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 204,877 shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $50.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 94,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).