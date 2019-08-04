Atrion (ATRI) Market Value Declined While Crawford Investment Counsel Cut Stake; Oracle Sys (ORCL) Shareholder Tower Bridge Advisors Cut Its Stake by $603.69 Million as Market Value Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Atrion Corp (ATRI) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 964 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.86% . The institutional investor held 5,529 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, down from 6,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Atrion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $770.4. About 23,940 shares traded or 70.96% up from the average. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 20.46% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI); 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (ORCL) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 11,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 252,020 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54B, down from 263,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Oracle Sys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 60,018 shares to 78,439 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 76,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 449 shares to 13,145 shares, valued at $2.52B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard/Wellington F (VWENX) by 44 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Class C.

