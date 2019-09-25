Atrion (ATRI) Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Upped Holding by $86.86 Million as Stock Declined; Apriem Advisors Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $458,106

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Atrion Corp (ATRI) by 121.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 101,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.86% . The institutional investor held 186,048 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.65 million, up from 84,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Atrion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $9.57 during the last trading session, reaching $771.31. About 1,903 shares traded. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 20.46% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI); 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors sold 242 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04M, down from 5,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1731.39. About 1.36M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – More than a dozen executives and senior managers have left Amazon over the past 10 months; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 14/03/2018 – Juva Lips, the Natural Lip Plumping Device, Launches on Amazon; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – Amazon’s 2014 acquisition of Twitch Interactive puts it in a unique position to dominate the world of professional game live-streaming, according to gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins; 02/04/2018 – Amazon fell after Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $18.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,258 shares to 57,785 shares, valued at $109.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,219 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity (VSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.49, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold ATRI shares while 34 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.55 million shares or 279.96% more from 1.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livingston Group Asset Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 460 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) or 3,705 shares. 2,702 are owned by Swiss Bancorporation. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 999 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 63,909 shares. 538 are held by Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 2,807 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 17,552 shares. Bank Of America De holds 0% or 1,141 shares. Raymond James Svcs holds 4,227 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 0.13% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 5,329 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 461 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.02% or 430 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 0.01% or 469 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 4,137 shares.

More notable recent Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atrion Reports Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:ATRI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Atrion Corporation (ATRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did iRobot Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Pending Retirement of Its Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33M and $319.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 8,832 shares to 51,231 shares, valued at $7.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.10 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Amer has 472 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsr reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Massachusetts-based Athena Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Axa holds 1.99% or 268,608 shares. Elm Advisors Ltd owns 1.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 986 shares. America First Investment Advsr Llc owns 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 25 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Merchants invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Birinyi Assoc Inc has invested 12.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lincoln Cap Limited Liability accumulated 4,526 shares. 140,500 are owned by First Republic Investment Mgmt. 1,898 were accumulated by Kidder Stephen W. World Asset Management stated it has 2.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership has 594 shares. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon’s PillPack loses patient data source – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AMZN, CRON, TSLA – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stamps.com Stock vs. Amazon Stock: Which Name Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.