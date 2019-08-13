AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure Inc. 30 5.51 N/A -0.50 0.00 ResMed Inc. 110 7.25 N/A 3.16 40.73

Table 1 demonstrates AtriCure Inc. and ResMed Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -5.4% ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

AtriCure Inc. is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.25 beta. ResMed Inc.’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AtriCure Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, ResMed Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. AtriCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ResMed Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AtriCure Inc. and ResMed Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AtriCure Inc. has an average target price of $37, and a 20.84% upside potential. On the other hand, ResMed Inc.’s potential upside is 6.37% and its consensus target price is $140. The data provided earlier shows that AtriCure Inc. appears more favorable than ResMed Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of AtriCure Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.5% of ResMed Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4% of AtriCure Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of ResMed Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AtriCure Inc. -1.35% 4.91% 8.42% 8.42% 16.15% 4.84% ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02%

For the past year AtriCure Inc. has weaker performance than ResMed Inc.

Summary

ResMed Inc. beats AtriCure Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and to provide temporary pain relief to thoracic surgery patients via ablation of peripheral nerves; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; and Estech cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.