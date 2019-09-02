AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

We are contrasting AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) and Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure Inc. 30 4.97 N/A -0.50 0.00 Conformis Inc. 3 1.64 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see AtriCure Inc. and Conformis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AtriCure Inc. and Conformis Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -5.4% Conformis Inc. 0.00% -97.8% -50.6%

Risk & Volatility

AtriCure Inc.’s 0.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 75.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Conformis Inc. on the other hand, has 2.21 beta which makes it 121.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AtriCure Inc. are 4.4 and 3.7. Competitively, Conformis Inc. has 3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. AtriCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conformis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AtriCure Inc. and Conformis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Conformis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$36 is AtriCure Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 31.43%. Competitively Conformis Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 63.55%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Conformis Inc. is looking more favorable than AtriCure Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AtriCure Inc. and Conformis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 34.2% respectively. 4% are AtriCure Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.8% are Conformis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AtriCure Inc. -1.35% 4.91% 8.42% 8.42% 16.15% 4.84% Conformis Inc. 1.85% -33.01% 12.2% 401.82% 185.04% 670.95%

For the past year AtriCure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Conformis Inc.

Summary

AtriCure Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Conformis Inc.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and to provide temporary pain relief to thoracic surgery patients via ablation of peripheral nerves; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; and Estech cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

ConforMIS, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells customized joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee, as well as provides iJigs, customized single-use patient-specific instruments. It is also developing iTotal Hip, a customized total hip replacement implant. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, and Hong Kong. ConforMIS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.