AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) Trades at $27.52 After Triangle; 2 Analysts Bullish Precision Drilling (PDS)

AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) formed triangle with $28.35 target or 3.00% above today’s $27.52 share price. AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) has $1.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 143,325 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M

Among 3 analysts covering Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Precision Drilling has $300 highest and $200 lowest target. $2.53’s average target is 109.94% above currents $1.2051 stock price. Precision Drilling had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. See Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $2.5000 New Target: $2.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $3.5000 New Target: $3.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Sell Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $3 New Target: $2.6 Downgrade

The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.0349 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2051. About 212,489 shares traded. Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has declined 52.89% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PDS News: 16/05/2018 – Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Voting Results From the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING CORP – EXPECT TO RETIRE $75 MLN TO $125 MLN OF DEBT IN CURRENT YEAR; 13/03/2018 Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Filing of Annual Disclosure Documents; 26/04/2018 – Precision Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING 1Q REV. C$401M, EST. C$390.0M; 15/05/2018 – Lonestar Capital Management Buys 1.3% of Precision Drilling; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Precision Drilling Outlook To Stable From Neg; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING SEES FY CAPEX C$116M, EST. C$92.5M; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING CORP – RESTATED A DEBT REDUCTION TARGET OF $300 MLN TO $500 MLN OVER NEXT THREE TO FOUR YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Webcast of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company has market cap of $356.82 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold AtriCure, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Com invested in 7,119 shares or 0% of the stock. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 3,894 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 288,249 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 146,869 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 73,730 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc holds 203,410 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Co invested in 129,700 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Sg Americas Ltd Com has 5,399 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,805 shares. Moreover, Moody Financial Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 197 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 0% or 16,226 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 2,242 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Among 3 analysts covering Atricure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atricure has $39 highest and $35 lowest target. $37’s average target is 34.45% above currents $27.52 stock price. Atricure had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Needham. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 2 by BTIG Research.