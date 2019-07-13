AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) Reaches $31.38 After 8.00% Down Move; Energy Recovery Has 0.92 Sentiment

Energy Recovery Inc (ERII) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 35 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 38 sold and reduced equity positions in Energy Recovery Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 16.87 million shares, down from 17.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Energy Recovery Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 29 Increased: 22 New Position: 13.

The stock of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $31.38. About 151,864 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLNThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $1.21 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $28.87 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ATRC worth $96.96M less.

Analysts await AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by AtriCure, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Atricure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atricure had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 2 by BTIG Research. The stock of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold AtriCure, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 69,800 shares. 2,302 were reported by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. 2,800 were reported by Numerixs Investment Techs. Ser Automobile Association reported 64,247 shares. Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 0.47% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Legal General Grp Public Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). 23,510 were accumulated by American Inc. 62,055 are owned by Alphaone Inv Ser Ltd Liability Com. Pentwater Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). 200,559 are owned by Fosun Intl. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Neuberger Berman Grp Lc accumulated 0.02% or 732,427 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 56,861 shares.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set.

Energy Recovery, Inc. provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company has market cap of $590.55 million. The firm operates through Water and Oil & Gas divisions. It has a 23.72 P/E ratio. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices and turbocharger technologies for water desalination and gas and oil; AT turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, and high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems; and high-performance, high-efficiency, high-pressure, and circulation booster pumps.

The stock increased 5.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 266,722 shares traded or 41.26% up from the average. Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) has risen 27.69% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ERII News: 01/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Energy Recovery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERII); 08/03/2018 – Energy Recovery Announces Share Repurchase Program; 07/03/2018 Energy Recovery 4Q EPS 21c; 25/05/2018 – PENNON GROUP – CONTINUE TO EXPECT UK RESIDUAL WASTE MARKET DYNAMICS TO BE FAVOURABLE WITH DEMAND FOR ENERGY RECOVERY FACILITIES EXCEEDING CAPACITY INTO LONG TERM; 07/03/2018 – Energy Recovery Reports Fiscal Year End 2017 Financial Results; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 27/03/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY INC – ORDERS ARE EXPECTED TO SHIP IN SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY – ORDERS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN H1 2018; 23/04/2018 – First Trust Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Energy Recovery

Analysts await Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. ERII’s profit will be $2.72 million for 54.20 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Energy Recovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.