AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) Forms $31.41 Double Bottom; Shorts at Quanterix (QTRX) Lowered By 1.16%

AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) formed double bottom with $28.90 target or 8.00% below today’s $31.41 share price. AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) has $1.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.41. About 180,991 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) had a decrease of 1.16% in short interest. QTRX’s SI was 578,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.16% from 585,100 shares previously. With 46,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s short sellers to cover QTRX’s short positions. The SI to Quanterix Corporation’s float is 7.07%. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 141,661 shares traded. Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) has risen 15.25% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical QTRX News: 14/03/2018 – RPT-QUANTERIX CORPORATION RELEASES OPERATING RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – Quanterix Marks Leadership in Accelerating Neurology Research with 100-Publication Milestone; 20/03/2018 – Quanterix Corporation and DestiNA Genomics to Collaborate in Effort to Transform microRNA Biomarker Detection; 14/03/2018 – Quanterix Corporation Releases Operating Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017; 13/03/2018 – Quanterix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 New Research Demonstrates Enhanced Sensitivity for Acute HIV Detection Using Quanterix’ Simoa Technology; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quanterix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTRX); 09/05/2018 – Quanterix Corporation Releases Operating Results for First Quarter 2018; 08/03/2018 – New Research Demonstrates Enhanced Sensitivity for Acute HIV Detection Using Quanterix’ Simoa Technology; 30/04/2018 – Gilder Gagnon Howe Buys New 3.2% Position in Quanterix Corp

More notable recent Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quanterix scoops up Uman Diagnostics for $22.5M – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Quanterix (QTRX) to Acquire UmanDiagnostics – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Quanterix’s (NASDAQ:QTRX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 66%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Quanterix Announces Kevin Hrusovsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Founder of Powering Precision Health, as EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Winner in New England – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $783.99 million. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips.

Analysts await AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by AtriCure, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.