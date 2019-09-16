AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) director Regina Groves, Bought $12430 in Stock; Cs Mckee LP Has Lowered Goldman Sachs (GS) Position By $734,400

Cs Mckee Lp decreased Goldman Sachs (GS) stake by 3.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cs Mckee Lp sold 3,600 shares as Goldman Sachs (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Cs Mckee Lp holds 99,244 shares with $20.31 million value, down from 102,844 last quarter. Goldman Sachs now has $79.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.72M shares traded or 21.91% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/04/2018 – A key rate for banks has jumped to the highest since the financial crisis, but Goldman Sachs isn’t worried; 13/05/2018 – Goldman Eyes Multibillion Dollar Deal to Fuel Saudi Expansion; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 03/04/2018 – Sam Zell and Goldman Sachs Invest in Argentine Real Estate; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Tesla is going to need to raise $10 billion in 2 years to keep going; 12/03/2018 – Financials Higher as Goldman Sachs Sets up CEO Transition — Financials Roundup; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2013-G1; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ex-Goldman Sachs programmer’s conviction upheld in New York – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in Proteostasis Therapeutics; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Rev $10.04B

The stock increased 1.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 189,665 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M

Director Regina Groves of Atricure Inc, took 500 of the Pinksheet-listed company shares having a total value of $12,430 US Dollars with an average of $24.9 stock price for a share. Regina Groves currently has in hand 25,670 shares which are equivalent to roughly 0.07% of the Ohio-based company’s market cap. This insider acquisition, took place on 16/09/2019. It’s accessible for free at the SEC’s website and can be found at this page.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold AtriCure, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 33.41 million shares or 3.89% more from 32.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Incorporated has 0.04% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Pnc Serv holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 10,479 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 20,072 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 41,884 shares. Bessemer Group accumulated 0.01% or 83,700 shares. Kopp Invest Advisors Limited holds 4.58% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 134,696 shares. The Minnesota-based First Light Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 4.61% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Dafna Cap Mgmt Limited Com owns 318,729 shares for 3.58% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 0% or 71,700 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.01% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 488,836 shares. Paradigm Cap Management New York stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Bridgeway Capital Management invested in 11,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 4,623 shares. Principal Group Inc owns 17,768 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The firm offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set.

Analysts await AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by AtriCure, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA clears expanded label for AtriCure’s AtriClip – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) May Be Weighed Down By Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AtriCure is Now Oversold (ATRC) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AtriCure has $37 highest and $35 lowest target. $36’s average target is 41.12% above currents $25.51 stock price. AtriCure had 2 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by BTIG Research.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.94 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs (GS) is Offering Buyouts to Encourage Partners to Leave as CEO Works to Shrink Bank – Business Insider – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.