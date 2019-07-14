AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) and Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) Comparing side by side

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) and Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure Inc. 30 5.81 N/A -0.50 0.00 Akers Biosciences Inc. 1 2.78 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AtriCure Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -5.4% Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -100.3%

Risk & Volatility

AtriCure Inc.’s current beta is 0.29 and it happens to be 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Akers Biosciences Inc.’s 195.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AtriCure Inc. are 4.4 and 3.7. Competitively, Akers Biosciences Inc. has 3.4 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. AtriCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akers Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AtriCure Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Akers Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AtriCure Inc.’s upside potential is 17.91% at a $37 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AtriCure Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.6% and 8.7%. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of AtriCure Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Akers Biosciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AtriCure Inc. -1.01% 7.22% -11.79% -10.23% 25.47% -3.89% Akers Biosciences Inc. -1.36% -7.5% -19.57% -68.27% -78.54% -33.45%

For the past year AtriCure Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Akers Biosciences Inc.

Summary

AtriCure Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Akers Biosciences Inc.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and to provide temporary pain relief to thoracic surgery patients via ablation of peripheral nerves; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; and Estech cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.