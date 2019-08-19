Atricure (ATRC) Stock Rose While First Light Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $1.34 Million; As Abb Limited (ABB) Market Value Declined, Penn Davis Mcfarland Upped Its Position by $1.80 Million

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 51,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 914,307 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49 million, down from 965,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 111,327 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Abb Limited (ABB) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 100,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 535,807 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 435,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Abb Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 1.28M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 23/05/2018 – ABB Robotics US : NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India AI-Ready; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED IN COVESTRO ABB, BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE THIS EVENING; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Rev EUR8.63B; 25/03/2018 – ABB CEO Aims to Double Robot Output in China Within Three Years; 07/05/2018 – ABB at Company Roadshow Hosted By Handelsbanken Today; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest €100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 06/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS AUSTRIAN BERNECKER & RAINER BUSINESS IS DEVELOPING AHEAD OF PLAN, $1 BILLION SALES TARGET COULD BE REACHED EARLIER THAN EXPECTED; 19/04/2018 – The Swiss engineering giant ABB is seeing strong growth momentum in developing markets ranging from Asia to Africa; 29/05/2018 – ABB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6,747 shares to 100,170 shares, valued at $12.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Prtns (NYSE:EPD) by 32,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvectra Corp by 175,616 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $14.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind (NYSE:TEVA).