Atricure (ATRC) Stake Has Lifted by First Light Asset Management Llc; Noble Energy (NBL) Share Price Declined While Tocqueville Asset Management LP Lifted Holding by $4.94 Million

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 197,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.17M, up from 914,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 106,695 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 28.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 224,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.62M, up from 785,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 1.70M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SANCTION OF PROJECT IS CONTINGENT UPON FINAL COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS BEING EXECUTED; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – HAS SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 30 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC CRUDE PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: First Production Anticipated Early in Next Decade; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $720.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 181,230 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $16.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 51,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,893 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5,975 shares to 425,721 shares, valued at $24.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 25,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ:STAA).

