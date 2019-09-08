Atricure (ATRC) Stake Has Increased by Pentwater Capital Management Lp; Integre Asset Management Has Trimmed Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding as Valuation Declined

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 30.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 6,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 14,248 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 20,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.46 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 571,355 shares traded or 135.86% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was bought by WARDELL LISA W.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About Arcosa, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ACA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mohawk Industries Looks To Go Lower – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Trading Near Year-Low; This Isn’t A Cyclical Downturn, It Is Structural – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Secs Lc has 5,894 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ledyard National Bank invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has 152,800 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Ccm Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 4,091 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset Mgmt owns 15,820 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. 1,887 are owned by Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company. Marathon Cap Mgmt owns 3,126 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards reported 56,209 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr holds 22,025 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Atria Limited Com accumulated 30,586 shares. Tiedemann Lc reported 3,429 shares. Arvest Natl Bank Tru Division accumulated 2% or 263,880 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 2.09 million shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 46,508 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 691,758 shares.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,174 shares to 25,350 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 91,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 21.09 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Network Limited reported 0% stake. Tudor Et Al has 45,752 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 173,313 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru reported 1.83 million shares stake. Redmile Gru Ltd Co owns 325,000 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 13,864 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 44,475 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested in 433,912 shares or 0.47% of the stock. New York-based Partners Llc has invested 0.03% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Stifel Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Loomis Sayles And Lp has invested 0.05% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Principal Fincl Gp invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Legal & General Grp Pcl reported 7,119 shares stake. Lpl Ltd Co holds 7,532 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AtriCure is Now Oversold (ATRC) – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: HD, IBM, ATRC – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA clears expanded label for AtriCure’s AtriClip – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “AtriCure to acquire VC-backed SentreHEART – PE Hub” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AtriCure Gains Expanded Labeling for Atriclip, Braces LAA Arm – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (Call) by 34,600 shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $76.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 10,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.