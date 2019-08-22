Atricure (ATRC) Shareholder Pentwater Capital Management LP Increased Stake by $390,000 as Share Value Rose; Geode Capital Management Holding in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) Cut by $25.22 Million as Market Value Declined

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 153,400 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 300,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 4.02M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.44 million, down from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $73.13. About 1.63 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15 are held by Lifeplan Fincl. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 900,598 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Synovus Fincl Corp reported 0.01% stake. Thornburg Management Incorporated reported 1.45% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 42 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advsrs. Greystone Managed Investments Incorporated invested 0.19% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Everence Cap Incorporated has invested 0.15% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 506,161 shares. Albion Financial Grp Ut holds 2,600 shares. Reilly Fin Advisors Lc stated it has 218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foster Motley Inc invested in 77,548 shares. South State owns 27,137 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division holds 0.08% or 34,329 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Communication owns 10,000 shares.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell slides after Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 26,431 shares to 292,397 shares, valued at $17.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foster (Lb) Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 22,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaspine Holdings Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 64,247 shares. Paradigm Capital Mngmt New York stated it has 0.1% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Acadian Asset Management Ltd invested in 0% or 2,302 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 433,912 shares. Intll Gp reported 23,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 288,249 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 4,400 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 7,119 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 7,673 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs owns 2,794 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Gru reported 7,649 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Company has 20,002 shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated holds 236,499 shares. Moody Bank Division, a Texas-based fund reported 197 shares.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 2.00M shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $76.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 69,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,900 shares, and cut its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

