Atricure (ATRC) Shareholder Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake by $390,000 as Market Valuation Rose; As Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock Value Rose, Dowling & Yahnke Has Cut Its Stake

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.31. About 118,521 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 28,101 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 33,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $137.68. About 1.12 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS JEFFREY W. MARTIN NAMED SUCCESSOR; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Texas With Oncor (Correct); 17/05/2018 – SoCalGas Introduces Innovative New Solar Hydrogen Generation System at California Air Resources Board Symposium; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I by 38,800 shares to 81,200 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arvinas Inc by 47,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,300 shares, and cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co holds 620,572 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 431,390 are owned by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 45,905 shares. 242,951 were accumulated by Kennedy Capital Mgmt. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Horan Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 80,257 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,908 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 16,226 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 69,800 shares. Redmile Group Inc Lc invested in 325,000 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 9,001 shares to 21,186 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).