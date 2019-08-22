Atricure (ATRC) Position Increased by Kopp Investment Advisors Llc; Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lifted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $515,183 as Market Valuation Declined

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc. (ATRC) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 29,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 171,969 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 142,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 153,300 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 11,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 367,889 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03M, up from 355,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 6.25M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has 8,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd has 81,669 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 45,905 shares. 7,673 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 40,875 are owned by Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Credit Suisse Ag holds 24,462 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kopp Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 3.73% stake. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 73,730 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 100 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 431,390 shares. Parametric Assoc holds 15,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Capital reported 3,158 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Product Prns Llc reported 23,031 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0% or 173,313 shares.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 72,029 shares to 343,512 shares, valued at $25.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 150,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,180 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL).