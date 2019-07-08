Atricure (ATRC) Market Value Declined While Redmile Group Lifted Position by $650,000; Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lowered Stake

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 25,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.55M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Pacific Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $238.51. About 303,892 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: CIRB SETS NEW DATES FOR RATIFICATION VOTE; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B; 29/05/2018 – Strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Brings Shipments to a Halt; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – OVER 3000 CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC WENT ON STRIKE AT 2200 ET TUESDAY; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Canadian Pacific Railway wrongly coded; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – WILL BE MEETING WITH TCRC AND INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LATER ON MAY 25 TO DISCUSS NEXT STEPS; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 20/04/2018 – Teamsters, IBEW to Postpone Strike at CP

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.41. About 190,175 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $3.07 EPS, up 25.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.45 per share. CP’s profit will be $429.68 million for 19.42 P/E if the $3.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.89% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 93,595 shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $80.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 862,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Cdn Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt reported 58,326 shares stake. Menta Cap Limited Liability Com holds 10,300 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Swiss State Bank has 63,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 80,257 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 5.79 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 2,242 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 206,884 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). 14,874 are held by Voya Mgmt Limited Liability. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 17,442 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Aperio Group Ltd Liability reported 8,499 shares. Aqr Management Limited Co reported 0% stake. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 20,002 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 164 shares.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,800 shares to 174,000 shares, valued at $19.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 48,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04M shares, and cut its stake in Vapotherm Inc.

