Atricure (ATRC) Holder Wellington Management Group Llp Has Lowered Its Position by $1.81 Million as Stock Price Rose; Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Price Rose While Kcm Investment Advisors Trimmed Position by $471,138

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 62,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 2.54M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.79M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 87,189 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 2,881 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269,000, down from 7,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $102.43. About 1.69M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 167,302 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $225.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AtriCure to acquire SentreHEART – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AtriCure rebounds from bearish report-stoked selloff, up 7% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) May Be Weighed Down By Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA clears expanded label for AtriCure’s AtriClip – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: HD, IBM, ATRC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold ATRC shares while 29 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 33.41 million shares or 3.89% more from 32.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Wasatch Advsr Inc reported 671,836 shares. Glenmede Tru Comm Na reported 29 shares stake. Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) reported 703 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn has 73,315 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% or 41,884 shares in its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 65,848 shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt has invested 1.38% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). 14,530 were reported by Comm Bancshares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding reported 509,176 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 433,912 shares stake. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,549 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 397 shares in its portfolio. Mai Cap reported 0.02% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). 1.25 million were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Lc.

Analysts await AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by AtriCure, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Svcs holds 2.11% or 49,033 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments Com stated it has 253,299 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.06% or 2,457 shares. Michigan-based Bank & Trust has invested 0.26% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 16,396 were reported by Harbour Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Fiduciary Tru has 20,162 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 21,611 were accumulated by Mairs Power. Pnc Financial Ser Gru has 838,913 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Conning has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Landscape Capital Ltd has 2,988 shares. Next Financial Group Inc holds 0.25% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 25,121 shares. Davenport & Ltd holds 29,326 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 1.49M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Fernwood Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.94% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.80 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.