Atricure (ATRC) Holder First Light Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $1.34 Million as Stock Price Rose; Melvin Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Align Technology (ALGN) by $206.25 Million as Valuation Declined

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 726,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.65M, down from 876,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $175.04. About 1.01M shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 51,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 914,307 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49 million, down from 965,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 287,312 shares traded or 43.43% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AtriCure Inc (ATRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AtriCure To Acquire SentreHEART For Atrial Fib Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “AtriCure to acquire VC-backed SentreHEART – PE Hub” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Atreca Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.06M for 38.39 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. $998,169 worth of stock was bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M on Friday, August 2.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “(SDC), Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – SmileDirectClub IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/25: (DBD) (NTGR) (MTH) Higher; (ALGN) (SAVE) (PTC) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: DGX, ADP, ALGN – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “ALGN and XLNX Headline Earnings Losers – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

