Atria Investments Upped Its Stake in Citigroup (C) as Valuation Rose; Mayo Investment Advisers Increased Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $1.19 Million

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 203.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 56,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 84,064 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.28 million, up from 27,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 05/04/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank appoints Thomas Steffen as senior private banker; 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup Inc $Bmark 11NC10 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +140 Area; 15/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup Reorganizes Credit Markets Unit as Lathrop Takes Leave; 16/05/2018 – Sunwest Hires New Chief Information Officer; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s 1Q Mixed on Trading Boost, Fixed-Income Miss (Video)

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 347.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 16,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 21,260 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 4,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. $498,057 worth of stock was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76M. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 29,536 shares. Prio Wealth LP stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hennessy Advisors holds 63,500 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Mngmt stated it has 7,150 shares. Alberta Mgmt has 266,400 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Hallmark Capital Management holds 0.31% or 40,577 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 0.03% or 66,125 shares. 33,921 were reported by Pitcairn Co. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 4,229 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Invests reported 50,000 shares stake. 81,811 were accumulated by Whittier Of Nevada. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Botty Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fort LP has 7,492 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co reported 0.26% stake.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 9,632 shares to 35,925 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,980 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oarsman Cap holds 2.49% or 78,459 shares in its portfolio. Miles Cap accumulated 13,592 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.21% or 23,118 shares. Hennessy Advsr, California-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 339 shares. 359,044 were accumulated by Macquarie Gp Ltd. Da Davidson And holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 62,889 shares. 4.19 million were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Waddell And Reed Incorporated has 0.78% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4.50 million shares. 7,380 were accumulated by Glob Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Sound Shore Mngmt Ct holds 3.40M shares. Davis Capital Partners Lc holds 2.22% or 400,000 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt accumulated 7,708 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of The West reported 70,781 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Trust Co Of Virginia Va accumulated 0.03% or 3,629 shares.