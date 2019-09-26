Atria Investments Trimmed Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Stake By $8.36 Million; Tobam Cut Its Cms Energy (CMS) Position

Tobam decreased Cms Energy Corp (CMS) stake by 3.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tobam sold 15,631 shares as Cms Energy Corp (CMS)’s stock rose 5.89%. The Tobam holds 410,202 shares with $23.76M value, down from 425,833 last quarter. Cms Energy Corp now has $18.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $65.17. About 820,452 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 06/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: innogy SE: Release of a capital market information; 22/03/2018 – CMS SAYS ISSUED NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULEMAKING THAT WOULD PROVIDE STATE FLEXIBILITY FROM REGULATORY ACCESS TO CARE REQUIREMENTS WITHIN MEDICAID PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 26/04/2018 – CMS: Speech: Remarks by CMS Administrator Seema Verma at the Health Datapalooza; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CMS Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 23/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information; 27/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Drives Patient-Centered Care over Paperwork in Proposals to Modernize Medicare and Reduce Burden; 22/03/2018 – CMS SEEKS TO EXEMPT STATES FROM SOME MEDICAID REQUIREMENTS; 22/03/2018 – Noridian Healthcare Solutions awarded CMS UPIC SMRC contract; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Assocs Llc invested in 0.14% or 2.44M shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited accumulated 18,054 shares. Moreover, Hartford Mngmt has 0.06% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 34,795 shares. Tortoise Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 3,322 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.24% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 2.80M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, Maryland-based fund reported 528,412 shares. Eaton Vance reported 0.4% stake. 6,788 are held by Mirador Capital Prtnrs L P. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 3,644 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 500 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 1,468 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 425,317 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management owns 20,170 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsr Llc accumulated 0% or 12 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. CMS Energy has $6900 highest and $5700 lowest target. $66.67’s average target is 2.30% above currents $65.17 stock price. CMS Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. Morgan Stanley maintained CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) on Friday, September 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, September 6. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Wells Fargo.